Pitso seeks greater quality signings for CAF and Fifa challenges

When you pick up the phone it might be the perfect timing. When you postpone picking up the phone it might be too late. Those were the sentiments of Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane who says players will have to think deep as the pre-season transfer window approaches. In recent months Sundowns were linked with Cape Town City striker Kermit Erasmus as the club struggles to find a consistent No 9. Jeremy Brockie struggled to find his feet at Chloorkop and was loaned to Maritzburg United, while recent signing Mauricio Affonso has been sidelined by injuries. “Kermit is always a good football player,” Mosimane said. But the Sundowns supremo would not confirm whether he was pursuing the former Orlando Pirates striker. It was, instead, a typical Mosimane response as he offered friendly advice to players from any team who are in demand. He said they should ensure that their timing is perfect when it comes to transfers.

“This thing needs timing. Sometimes you want a player at this time and he decides that he doesn’t want to come - and probably was not ready. Maybe we found somebody the same as him or better,” Mosimane explained.

“It’s always about timing when it comes to transfers. Sometimes when you need this player, and he's available, and you sign - then good. Sometimes, you need this player and he is not available.”

Mosimane continued: “Next season, you don’t need him. Or that season you need him more. Do you know what I am saying? Football is a game of moments. Players must also understand that sometimes, you might be needed and six months down the line, you’ve lost your chance.”

Given that Sundowns have conquered South African football in the last seven seasons - winning the Absa Premiership on four occasions and three domestic cups - their target is to rule Africa again.

Following their CAF Champions League triumph in 2016, the Brazilians added a star above their crest, but club president Patrice Motsepe remains ambitious. He wants the club to at least make the semi-finals of the Fifa Club World Cup, where only African champions qualify.

“We are going for more quality, but it won’t be easy. But as the president has said, the expectations are high. He wants us to be in the Club World Cup. So, the resources have to be there. So, it’s not about the local league but the Champions League. We need to have a team for that,” Mosimane said.

For Sundowns to achieve that they need to finish first or second in the Absa Premiership. They are second on the log standings, four points behind Kaizer Chiefs who’ve played one game extra.

“The areas of scoring goals are the most critical part of the team. This thing of playing Champions League on the weekend, and I have this (midweek domestic) game that I must win this game because we have to keep up with the league leaders (is overwhelming),” Mosimane said.

“It’s tough. We need personnel. On the field, we need a team that has the quality to win at any time. We need a team that can win any midweek league match and Saturday when we play the Champions League.”

