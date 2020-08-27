Pogba left out of France squad after testing positive for Covid-19

LONDON – Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has been left out of the France squad for their upcoming UEFA Nations League matches after testing positive for Covid-19, manager Didier Deschamps said on Thursday.

Deschamps said Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga was called up as a late replacement for Pogba.

Deschamps said: "I've completed at the very last minute a change in the list, because Paul Pogba, who was previously on the list, unfortunately for him he carried out a test yesterday which was returned as positive this morning.

"So at the last moment he had to be replaced by Eduardo Camavinga."

Pogba's teammate in the French side, midfielder Tanguy Ndombele has also tested positive for Covid-19. Media reports are the player will spend 14 days self-isolating.