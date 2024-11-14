Police deployed as Paris braces for ‘high-risk’ football match between France and Israel

Israel face France in a Nations League match in Paris on Thursday that will be surrounded by a huge security operation following attacks on Israeli football fans in Amsterdam last week. The Paris police chief has described the match at the Stade de France as "high risk" and Israel has urged fans to avoid the fixture, which authorities fear could become another flashpoint following the violence in the Netherlands.

Fans of Maccabi Tel Aviv were chased by men on scooters and beaten after a Europa League match against Ajax in Amsterdam on November 7. Amsterdam's Mayor Femke Halsema called it a "poisonous cocktail" of anti-Semitism. Dutch police said the violence came after Maccabi fans had set fire to a Palestinian flag the night before, and vandalised a taxi.

The mayor however stressed on Tuesday that "even though a more complete picture emerged" of the evening's events, "and all sorts of terrible things happened, it in no way negates that a 'hunt for Jews'" call had gone out. The violence in Amsterdam took place with anti-Israeli sentiment and reported anti-Semitic acts across the world soaring as Israel wages wars against Iran-backed militants in Lebanon and Gaza, which have seen massive civilian casualties. Several thousand people demonstrated in Paris on Wednesday evening against the holding of an "Israel is Forever" gala in the city, organised by far-right figures.

Protesters waved Palestinian flags and set off red flares, AFP photographs showed. Clashes broke out with police firing tear gas and some protesters damaged the window of a restaurant. Thousands of police A total of 4,000 police and members of the security forces will be stationed in Paris and around the Stade de France, where the athletics and rugby sevens events were held during this year's Olympics. In a rare move, police will also be deployed inside the stadium. Civilian staff are normally assigned to those roles.

An elite police unit will guard the Israeli team on its journey to and from the stadium and another 1,600 civilian security personnel will also be on duty at the match. The security context has clearly impacted the attendance, with only around 13,000 spectators expected to attend the game in a venue that holds up to 80,000, French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau said on Wednesday. That is lower than the figure of 25,000 announced by Sports Minister Gil Averous earlier Wednesday.

"I can understand why people don't want to come," one of France's players, defender Dayot Upamecano, said. "It's their choice. We're going to battle on the pitch and win this match. "I'm just here to play. I like peace and I hope one day we will have it again, in all countries," the Bayern Munich player said.

President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Michel Barnier will attend, as well as former presidents Francois Hollande and Nicolas Sarkozy. A handful of French lawmakers, including from the France Unbowed (LFI) party, have called for the match to be postponed or moved to another French city. Both suggestions were quickly shut down by the government. The Belgian government took a different course when its national men's team was to face Israel in September. It decided to move the match to Hungary citing security concerns.

Macron will be present at the match "because there was strong emotion, especially after Amsterdam", said a member of the president's team, speaking on condition of anonymity. "It is important to show support, to also say that we will not give in to fears. "I know that there have been controversies and misunderstandings. But for us, there is no doubt about the involvement of the president in the fight against anti-Semitism."