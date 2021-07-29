Portsmouth sack three u18 players over racist comments in private Snapchat group

CAPE TOWN – League One side Portsmouth have fired three youth players over their racism aimed at Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Bukayo Saka after they missed decisive spot kicks during England’s Euro 2020 final loss to Italy. Images of the chat were leaked on social media, which included racist language and monkey emojis aimed at the three players, all black, who missed their penalties, leading to Italy being crowned European champions earlier this month.

According to the UK’s Daily Star, one individual in the chat called for Rashford to be 'lynched' before saying their houses would be getting 'bombed'. ALSO READ: Clubs must educate fans about racism, says Patrice Evra

A Portsmouth statement said: "Portsmouth Football Club can confirm that the investigation – and subsequent disciplinary process – into discriminatory messages that originated from an academy U18 private group chat has now concluded. "We can confirm that a decision has been made today (July 28) to release three players from the academy. These players do have the right to appeal the club’s decision,“ the statement continued. "Portsmouth Football Club are fully committed to the elimination of all forms of discrimination.

ALSO READ: England's Bukayo Saka urges social media companies to step up fight against abuse "We are part of a diverse community and are dedicated to promoting an environment of equality and inclusion at all times – both inside the football club and in our wider society. "We also continue to respectfully appeal for everyone’s consideration in their use of social media posts directed towards any of the club’s employees and any other external parties."