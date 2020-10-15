Portugal win without Cristiano Ronaldo, as France edge past Croatia

BERLIN - Despite being without record goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal comfortably beat Sweden 3-0 in the Nations League, whilst Italy and Netherlands shared the points in their clash.

Ronaldo left the Portugal camp after testing positive for the coronavirus but the title holders still won in Lisbon from Diogo Jota's brace and Bernardo Silva. They remain top of Group A3 level on 10 points, level with France who won 2-1 against Croatia from Kylian Mbappe's late strike in a rematch of the 2018 World Cup final.

In Group A1, The Netherlands drew 1-1 with Italy in Bergamo which allowed Poland to go top from a 3-0 home victory against Bosnia-Herzegovina, who played over 75 minutes with a man less following Anel Ahmedhodzic's red card. Robert Lewandowski got a brace for the hosts.

England suffered a shock 1-0 defeat against Denmark at Wembley after Harry Maguire was sent off for a second bookable offence after half an hour. Denmark were given a debatable penalty when Thomas Delaney collided with defender Kyle Walker which Christian Eriksen, playing his 100th cap, converted. Belgium edged past Iceland 2-1 in Reykjavik in the other Group A2 game.

dpa