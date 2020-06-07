1195 Premier League players & staff tested in 6th round, none positive

LONDON - No positive cases of Covid-19 were found in the sixth round of the Premier League's testing for coronavirus, English football's top flight confirmed on Saturday.

The Premier League tested 1,195 players and club staff on Thursday and Friday.

There had been 13 positive cases out of 5,079 tests across the previous five rounds of testing.

The Premier League, which was suspended in March due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, will resume after a 100-day hiatus on June 17 with Aston Villa taking on Sheffield United, followed by the game between Manchester City and Arsenal on the same evening.

Liverpool, who currently lead the Premier League table by 25 points with nine games remaining as they chase their first title in 30 years, will take on Merseyside derby against Everton on June 21. Jurgen Klopp's team will then host Crystal Palace at Anfield on June 24, before taking on Manchester City on July 2.