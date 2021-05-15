4 players we will miss in the English Premier League next season

The English Premiership relegation battle this season was inarguably one of the most boring in the Premier League era. The three relegated clubs, Fulham, Sheffield United and West Brom, went down without a fight.

Not even Big Sam Allardyce could save the Baggies as he suffered his first ever relegation. At 66 and with his tactics being considered “outdated” in many circles, there is a chance that Allardyce may never manage in the Premier League again.

Even though the three relegated teams went down easily, there are still some players from them that are of Premier League standard.

The following are players that deserve to be playing in the English top flight next season:

1. Sam Johnstone (West Brom)

A Manchester United graduate, Johnstone was arguably the stand-out player from the West Brom side this season, with some even suggesting that the former England U20 international should be called up to the England squad which will contest the European Championships.

The 28-year-old is currently being linked with a move back to his boyhood club United as cover for Dean Henderson should David De Gea leave. However, Johnstone is certainly good enough to be the first-choice keeper for many middle-of-the-pack Premier League teams.

2. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham)

After playing a starring role in leading Fulham to the Premier League with 26 goals in the 2019/20 Championship season, the Serbian was a disappointment this season as he has so far managed just four goals in all competitions for the Cottagers.

However, Mitrovic is still 26 years old and recently became Serbia’s all time top national team goalscorer after recording his 41st international goal against Azerbaijan in a 2022 World Cup qualifier.

There are many clubs that finished in the bottom half of the table that could do with Mitrovic’s poacher instincts. He could also make a decent back-up striker option for any of the teams which will be playing European football next season.

3. Matheus Pereira (West Brom)

The Brazilian played a big role in helping West Brom win promotion to the Premier League last season and he showed that he has what it takes to shine at the highest level this season.

The former Sporting Lisbon player has managed 10 goals in the Premier League this season which is impressive for a player from a relegated team.

He is simply too good to be playing Championship football and would likely be able to do better if he was surrounded with better quality teammates. He definitely deserves to be in a side which is playing in Europe.

4. John Lundstram (Sheffield United)

Lundstram was one of the star performers for the Sheffield United team that challenged for European football in the 2019/20 season. He has struggled for consistency this season but the 27-year-old’s experience and value could be beneficial for any of the sides in the bottom half of the Premier League table that will be looking to improve their squads ahead of the new season.

