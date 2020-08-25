5 of the biggest Premier League deals in the current transfer window

DURBAN - The Covid-19 global crisis has taken a financial toll on most football clubs. With that being said, some clubs have not hesitated to splash the cash ahead of the upcoming Premier League season. The following are five of the most notable confirmed Premier League transfers so far. Timo Werner (to Chelsea from RB Leipzig, €53 million) Werner is regarded as one of the best strikers in the world and will be expected to lead the line for Frank Lampard’s side next season. The 24-year-old bagged 28 goals in the German top-flight last season and has the requirements which are necessary to succeed in the Premier League. Whilst Olivier Giroud is at a stage of his career where he can afford to play second fiddle to Werner, the arrival of the German has raised concerns about the future of young striker Tammy Abraham at Stamford Bridge.

Nathan Aké (to Manchester City from Bournemouth, €45.3 million)

Manchester City landed a bargain by acquiring the signature of Aké for just €45.3 million. They have Bournemouth’s relegation to thank for this.

Even though the Cherries went down last season, the Dutchman has been a standout player for the Vitality Stadium side in recent seasons. Manchester City’s defending was problematic at times last season and it will be hoped that the 25-year-old can solidify Pep Guardiola’s backline.

Manchester City landed a bargain by acquiring the signature of Nathan Aké for just €45.3 million. Picture: Andrew Yates/Reuters

Ferran Torres (to Manchester City from Valencia, €23 million)

Manchester City bade an emotional farewell to club legend David Silva at the end of the past season. They will be hoping that the 20-year-old Torres will be able to stick around at the Etihad Stadium for as long as his Spanish counterpart did.

The deal was a bargain for the Citizens, so much so that it will not even be a major blow to them if Torres fails to live up to expectations.

Hakim Ziyech (to Chelsea from Ajax Amsterdam, €40 million)

Ziyech is best remembered for being one of the architects of the Ajax side which reached the semi-final of the Champions League and won the Eredivisie two seasons ago.

At 27-years-old, he is at the peak of his career and will add much-needed experience to Frank Lampard’s attack. The Moroccan is noted for his ability to dance around defenders and for his lethal free-kicks.

At 27-years-old, Hakim Ziyech is at the peak of his career and will add much-needed experience to Frank Lampard’s attack. Picture: Sergio Perez/Reuters

Aaron Ramsdale (to Sheffield United from Bournemouth, €20.5 million)

Ramsdale rejoined the club where he started his professional career following the Cherries relegation. He will be expected to act as first choice for the Blades next season as it looks as though the club’s first-choice from last season Dean Henderson will be part of Manchester United’s plans for next season.

