LONDON - Tammy Abraham scored a goal and set up another on his return from injury as Chelsea beat Aston Villa 2-1 on Wednesday to put their Premier League campaign back on track after two straight defeats.
Abraham headed home from close range for his 11th league goal of the season in the 24th minute after a lofted cross by right back Reece James, another of the home-grown players at Chelsea who have flourished under coach Frank Lampard.
Villa equalised with their first real chance in the 41st minute when Egyptian Trezeguet headed a cross from his compatriot Ahmed El Mohamady down on to his own foot and the ball crossed the line.
Chelsea regained the lead in style three minutes into the second half when Abraham - who played for Villa last season on loan - chested a cross by Willian invitingly for fellow academy graduate Mason Mount to volley home.
Abraham, 22, missed Chelsea's 1-0 home defeat by West Ham United due to injury and Lampard heaped praise on the forward whose form has earned him a call-up for England.