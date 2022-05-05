African company Mukuru announced as sleeve sponsor of Crystal Palace FC

Cape Town - African financial services company Mukuru on Thursday announced it would appear as a shirt sleeve sponsor of English Premier League (EPL) side Crystal Palace FC. In addition to Palace, Mukuru also confirmed a naming rights deal for the top Malawi Super League Team, The Mighty Wanderers FC, and a sponsorship arrangement with Springbok legend Tendai “The Beast” Mtawarira.

Mukuru CEO Andy Jury said: “The Premier League is home to a wide range of very talented African players who have left their home country to pursue their dreams elsewhere. “This inspires the Mukuru customer to continue to pursue their dreams and fills them with the belief that their journey from their home country in pursuit of a better life can result in something beautiful. ALSO READ: Real Madrid’s greatness doesn’t allow you to give up - Carlo Ancelotti after dramatic Manchester City win

“However, Africa’s love for soccer extends beyond the premier league, and the continent itself is host to passionate leagues, teams and fans. “We are excited to have struck a deal, in consultation with the Football Association of Malawi, with one of Malawi’s top Super League teams, the Mighty Wanderers, and with the naming rights, they will be called the Mighty Mukuru Wanderers.” Barry Webber, Commercial Director of Crystal Palace, said: “This is a really exciting partnership for Crystal Palace, and we’re thrilled to welcome Mukuru on board. “As a club, we are incredibly proud of our links with the African continent, which were encapsulated by midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate winning the African Cup of Nations earlier this year. “This partnership will help us to continue to expand our international fanbase, and Mukuru joins us at a fantastically exciting time for the club, both on the pitch and off of it.”

Mtawarira said: “Mukuru started in my homeland in Zimbabwe and what this brand does is amazing in the way it connects Africans all around the globe, giving them the ability to provide for their families back home.

