Aguero willing to apologise for touching lineswoman on shoulder, Guardiola says

MANCHESTER - Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said striker Sergio Aguero will not hesitate to apologise to a lineswoman if she is unhappy about the Argentine putting his hand on her shoulder during last weekend's 1-0 Premier League win over Arsenal.

Aguero was widely criticised on social media and by pundits for putting his hand on Sian Massey-Ellis' shoulder while he disputed a throw-in that she had awarded to Arsenal in last Saturday's game.

Ahead of City's league trip to West Ham United on Saturday, Guardiola was asked in a news conference if Aguero should have spoken to the official later and apologised.

"I didn't speak to Sergio about this but I'm pretty sure if she felt bad he'll apologise without a problem. All the people looking from outside judge, but I know the intention from Sergio," Guardiola told reporters on Friday.

"He put his hands in a normal way like he does to me on or off the pitch or when I hug him when there's a substitution or when sometimes he touches the referee as well or an opponent.