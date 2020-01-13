Pep Guardiola said English football owed a debt of gratitude to Sergio Aguero after the Argentina forward became the most prolific overseas player in Premier League history.
Aguero’s hat-trick for Manchester City in the 6-1 win at Aston Villa took his tally to 177, past previous record holder Thierry Henry, who scored 175 in two spells with Arsenal.
The 31-year-old’s contract at City expires at the end of next season, and he indicated last May that he would be keen to return to boyhood club Independiente in Argentina.
Guardiola said: ‘It depends on him and the club. It’s his decision. There are many of these kind of players through the history of English football, and he helps to make the Premier League and English football better.