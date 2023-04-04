Aleksandar Mitrovic handed eight-game ban for pushing referee

London — Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has been handed an eight-game ban after he barged a referee during his team’s FA Cup quarter-final defeat to Manchester United last month.
The Serbian international was shown a straight red card for pushing Chris Kavanagh after the official awarded a penalty and dismissed Fulham's Willian for deliberate handball on the line.
Fulham manager Marco Silva was also shown a red card at the time and will serve a two-game ban.
Silva's men were leading 1-0 at the time of the red cards, but went on to lose 3-1 at Old Trafford.
On top of an automatic three-match ban, Mitrovic was handed another three games for violent conduct towards a match official and further two for using language that was "improper, abusive, insulting and threatening".
The 28-year-old accepted the latter charge, which also came with a £75 000 fine.
Mitrovic said last week that he regretted his actions and had spoken to Kavanagh to apologise.
He served the first match of his ban in Fulham's 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth and will remain unavailable until the Cottagers face Southampton on May 13.
