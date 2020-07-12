Alex Ferguson impressed by Mason Greenwood and Scott McTominay

CAPE TOWN – Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson is excited by the emergence of young players like Mason Greenwood and Scott McTominay. Ferguson spend 26 years as Manchester United boss, and guide the club to a plethora of titles. Since his retirement in 2013, thinngs have been tough for the Reds who have struggled. However, since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was announced as Jose Mourinho’s replacement, things have started to look up and United are currently on a run of 17 games without losing. According to a source who worked with the Scot towards the end of his reign, he is excited to return to Old Trafford, and is excited by the likes of Greenwood and McTominay. “Alex has been enjoying the recent wees of football’s return and the way United have emerged from lockdown,” the source was quoted by The Mirror.

“For someone still full of energy, he’s not at his best cooped up and is looking forward to returning to Old Trafford when it’s safe to do so. But he’s been delighted the way Solskjaer is managing the team and I believe they have spoken a couple of times in the last few weeks.

“He’s especially heartened by the emergence of the younger players like Scott McTominay and Mason Greenwood. He managed United for an awful long time during good times and bad so he knows it’s not an easy job, particularly when things aren’t going well.

“That’s why he’s pleased at Solskjaer’s progress. He knows Ole is showing the grit and determination needed but also the bravery to make hard decisions.”

Victory over Southampton on Monday will put United above Chelsea and them the advantage in the chase for European football next season.

IOL Sports