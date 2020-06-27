Alex Ferguson told me Jurgen Klopp would deliver title for Liverpool, claims Jamie Carragher

CAPE TOWN – Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has recalled a conversation he had with Sir Alex Ferguson, where the ex-Manchester United boss told him Jurgen Klopp would break the Merseyside club’s Premier League duck.

Since Liverpool won the old Division One title in 1990, they’ve failed to become champions and finished as runners up five times in what must have been a painful 30 years for the club’s players and supporters.

But, when they appointed Klopp as their manager, Ferguson told Carragher he thought their championship drought was about to end.

“Outside Anfield, there was only one high-profile figure in the game who tried to convince me Klopp could bring the title to Anfield,”Carragher wrote in his column in The Telegraph.

“I should have listened to Sir Alex Ferguson. I will never forget meeting Sir Alex when I played in Michael Carrick’s testimonial in June, 2017. ‘You’ve got yoursel a manager, there,’ Fergie told me.