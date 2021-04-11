Allan Saint-Maximin inspires crucial win for Newcastle at Burnley

BURNLEY – Frenchman Allan Saint-Maximin came off the bench and turned the game around for lowly Newcastle United as they came from behind to seal a vital 2-1 Premier League win at Burnley on Sunday.

Burnley had led through an 18th-minute goal from Czech striker Matej Vydra and were well on top before Saint-Maximin, returning from injury, came off the bench and changed the game inside seven minutes.

The Frenchman set up Jacob Murphy for a superbly struck equaliser from outside the box before he produced a brilliant individual goal, running at the Burnley defence from deep and firing a lethal drive into the bottom corner.

Seventeenth-placed Newcastle moved to 32 points, six clear of Fulham, who occupy the highest spot in the relegation zone, with a game in hand.

Burnley are one point above Newcastle in 15th place.