Alli looking to send positive message during coronavirus pandemic

Dele Alli is no stranger to adulation. But he knows precisely who deserves the loudest applause in these virus lockdown days. Like all of us, the 23-year-old Tottenham and England star has watched in awe as the UK’s frontline hospital staff risk their health to fight coronavirus. ‘What they (the NHS) are doing is amazing and we can’t thank them enough — it’s amazing to see,’ he said. ‘Just the same way they watch us at the weekend, we look at what they are doing and appreciate how amazing it is.’

Of course, Alli has ample free time to admire from afar — in between the double training sessions, marathon stints on the PlayStation and regular trips to the biscuit tin.

‘To be honest, it’s been very boring!’ said Alli. ‘I’ve just been sticking to the rules, trying to stay fit and healthy, trying not to get too bored.

‘I’m lucky because I love PlayStation, so I get a lot of that in. I’ve just been waking up, doing the gym sessions and team training. I do a bit of that, do a bit by myself in the afternoon with gym sessions and then it’s just trying to eat right, trying to keep active and socialise with friends and family via social media.

‘But I have a very sweet tooth. I have to try to manage that as much as I can. I have been to the biscuit cupboard a few times!’

In between the digestives and Hobnobs, there’s also been plenty of reflection time for Alli. The midfielder still has an FA charge hanging over him for a misjudged social media post in which he appeared to mock a man over coronavirus.

‘We are used to being role models. We know that, every day, we have to live our lives the right way,’ he said.

Alli is using the current lull to support those less fortunate than him. He is working with Magic Breakfast — a charity that provides healthy meals to nearly 50,000 children every school day.

The charity, which is close to Alli’s heart, is still operating despite school closures. He has made a sizeable personal donation to the charity.

Alli said: ‘I’m trying to raise awareness for important charities such as Magic Breakfast. A lot of kids will listen to us and copy us, so we are always just trying to send a positive message.

‘I work with what I can be passionate about and things that are close to home. When I was growing up, I had to rely a lot on free school meals.’

Like every footballer, Alli is itching for the thrill of being back on the pitch. He still spends his mornings with team-mates and manager Jose Mourinho during their daily video conference training sessions.

‘The first few days were a bit of a test because it was new to everyone. No one was an internet whizz or knew what they were doing,’ added Alli.

‘You can see the coaching staff on the main screen and then everyone following. We do sessions together, and everyone can hear each other on the call. It is good to have a catch-up.

‘We are so used to seeing each other every day, but now we just hear voices. We all know each other well so, at the same time, it is a nice little break from each other, I guess!’

But for Alli, training in front of a screen simply isn’t the same. How can it be? Absence makes the heart grow fonder, they say. It certainly has for the Spurs star.

He said: ‘When the season is coming to an end, you are prepared for the break, then getting ready for the next season.

‘So to randomly stop like this when you are focused on the season, you do miss it. You just want to be out there every day, training and playing, so it is hard but I guess everyone’s adapting to it.’

The uncertainty surrounding football’s return means Alli is in the dark, just like the rest of us.

But despite his freakish fitness levels, he acknowledges players cannot return to action at the drop of a hat when the Government restrictions are lifted.

‘Will we need a mini pre-season? I know at Tottenham we have all been staying fit, but it depends,’ he added. ‘No matter how much running or training you do, even in the off-season, nothing is the same as match fitness.’

