Amad Diallo’s scores extra time winner as Manchester United beat Liverpool in FA Cup classic

The Ivorian winger was sent off for a second booking after taking his shirt off in celebration at the end of a chaotic 120 minutes that kept Manchester United's chances of ending the season with silverware alive.

Manchester United ended Liverpool 's quest for a quadruple of trophies in Jurgen Klopp 's final season after Amad Diallo's winner edged a thrilling FA Cup quarter-final 4-3 after extra-time.

Twice Erik ten Hag's men had to stage late comebacks to reach the last four.

Two goals in three minutes from Alexis Mac Allister and Mohamed Salah towards the end of the first half turned swung the game in Liverpool's favour after Scott McTominay opened the scoring.

Antony's first goal at Old Trafford for more than a year kept the Red Devils alive to send the game into extra-time.