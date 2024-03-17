Amad Diallo’s scores extra time winner as Manchester United beat Liverpool in FA Cup classic

Manchester United ended Liverpool's quest for a quadruple of trophies in Jurgen Klopp's final season after Amad Diallo's winner edged a thrilling FA Cup quarter-final 4-3 after extra-time.
The Ivorian winger was sent off for a second booking after taking his shirt off in celebration at the end of a chaotic 120 minutes that kept Manchester United's chances of ending the season with silverware alive.
Twice Erik ten Hag's men had to stage late comebacks to reach the last four.
Two goals in three minutes from Alexis Mac Allister and Mohamed Salah towards the end of the first half turned swung the game in Liverpool's favour after Scott McTominay opened the scoring.
Antony's first goal at Old Trafford for more than a year kept the Red Devils alive to send the game into extra-time.
Once again, Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool edged in front when Harvey Elliott's deflected shot found the bottom corner.
But left winger Marcus Rashford, who had missed a glorious chance to win the tie deep into injury time, made amends by drilling home to make it 3-3.
Diallo then scored just his second ever United goal in added time of extra-time at the end of a breakneck counter-attack from a Liverpool corner, led by the impressive Alejandro Garnacho.
AFP