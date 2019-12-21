LIVERPOOL – Carlo Ancelotti's appointment as Everton manager will allow the Merseyside club to attract players of a higher calibre who can help them end their nearly 25-year trophy drought, according to former England striker Alan Shearer.
Ancelotti, who has won three Champions League titles and league trophies in four countries, agreed a four-and-a-half-year deal with Everton on Saturday.
Shearer believes the Italian coach's man-management skills could help make a similar impact as Juergen Klopp and Pep Guardiola at Liverpool and Manchester City respectively.
"I think it's a great coup for Everton to have him," the Premier League's record goalscorer Shearer told the BBC.
"He'll be able to attract players they wouldn't be able to if Ancelotti wasn't the manager.