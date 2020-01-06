Carlo Ancelotti has vowed to tell Everton’s players some home truths this week after they surrendered their place in the FA Cup.
Everton lost 5-2 at Anfield on December 4 in the Premier League but this performance was even more impoverished and the 7,900 away fans showed their fury to the players at the final whistle, after a stunning goal from Curtis Jones settled the third round tie.
Ancelotti was an irritated figure throughout the 90 minutes, constantly turning to his coaching staff in bewilderment. He did not go so far as to publicly criticise them but there was no disguising that the Italian felt he had been let down by a starting line-up that had cost £221million.
‘I am not used to speaking to the players after the game but I am going to speak with them,’ said Ancelotti, whose side failed to lay a glove on Liverpool in a one-sided second half. ‘We were not able to keep the right idea on the pitch as we were in the first half.