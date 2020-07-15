Ancelotti unimpressed with Everton's lack of fight

Everton have lacked fight since their hopes of qualifying for Europe faded, manager Carlo Ancelotti said on Wednesday, adding that he was still surprised by how poor his side have been recently.

Everton, 11th in the standings on 45 points with three games to play, are all but out of the race for Europa League qualification and were beaten 3-0 by Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, their third game in a row without victory.

"I agree, it's three poor performances," Ancelotti told a news conference ahead of Thursday's home game against second-bottom Aston Villa. "First of all, I think that we didn't have a lot of time to recover properly.

"Second, we lost a little bit of fighting spirit. Maybe the fact that it's quite difficult to reach the position of Europe, I think the players lost a little bit of motivation and concentration. I was surprised."

The Italian has spoken to his players about their attitude and expects a reaction against Villa.