Ancelotti: We can tame Liverpool









New Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has set his sets on overhauling Liverpool, starting with the clubs’ FA Cup tie at Anfield next month. Photo: AP Photo New Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has set his sets on overhauling Liverpool, starting with the clubs’ FA Cup tie at Anfield next month. The Italian, 60, has signed a four-and-a-half-year contract at Goodison Park and arrived yesterday as the only manager in Europe to have beaten Jurgen Klopp this season. Ancelotti’s Napoli defeated Everton’s neighbours in a Champions League group game in September and his overall record against Liverpool, while working for previous clubs such as AC Milan, Chelsea and Real Madrid, is seven wins from 12. He said: ‘The Evertonians know my score against Liverpool. I think they will be happy for this. It is true we beat Liverpool this season. It is a big rival. That is a big motivation for us and it feels good to beat them.

‘I have a really good relationship with Jurgen Klopp. ‘They are not used to losing but it was a good day for me this season (with Napoli). I know how Everton supporters want to beat Liverpool and we don’t have to wait long to try. We have the FA Cup game on January 5.

‘It is not a mission impossible. Nothing is impossible in

football.’ At his media unveiling yesterday, Ancelotti also recalled that he bumped into a group of Liverpool fans while walking in the city centre on Sunday.

‘They are afraid and they are worried to see me because I beat them a lot of times,’ he joked.

‘I don’t know the people really well but most of them are generous, really kind with me.

‘Liverpool is a football city. You can smell there is football everywhere.

‘Evertonians and Liverpool fans are respectful, I think.’ Ancelotti joins Everton having never beaten them in six attempts as a manager.

He also revealed yesterday that he tried to sign Italian striker Moise Kean for Napoli. ‘I wanted him from Juventus but Everton were there first,’ he said.

Ancelotti masterminded Napoli’s 2-0 home win over Liverpool in the opening Champions League group match in September. His side also claimed a 1-1 draw at Anfield.

Liverpool’s only other defeat this season came to Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup when Klopp and most of the senior squad were in Qatar for the Club World Cup.

Daily Mail