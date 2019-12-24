New Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has set his sets on overhauling Liverpool, starting with the clubs’ FA Cup tie at Anfield next month.
The Italian, 60, has signed a four-and-a-half-year contract at Goodison Park and arrived yesterday as the only manager in Europe to have beaten Jurgen Klopp this season.
Ancelotti’s Napoli defeated Everton’s neighbours in a Champions League group game in September and his overall record against Liverpool, while working for previous clubs such as AC Milan, Chelsea and Real Madrid, is seven wins from 12.
He said: ‘The Evertonians know my score against Liverpool. I think they will be happy for this. It is true we beat Liverpool this season. It is a big rival. That is a big motivation for us and it feels good to beat them.