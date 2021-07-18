Anderson could have been the very best, but he loved McDonald’s too much, says Rafael

CAPE TOWN – Former Manchester United defender Rafael Da Silva says former team-mate and compatriot Anderson had the potential to become one of the world’s best players. But, according to the 31-year-old fullback who spent seven years at Old Trafford, Anderson’s potential was undone by his love for McDonald’s.

“We could be on the team coach and pass the services on the motorway and Anderson would jump up impulsively and yell 'McDonald's, McDonald's,'” Rafael wrote in his joint autobiography with twin brother Fabio. “The guy was crazy, but I love him. “Give him a football and he would just play with freedom and sometimes, if he got a good run of games, he could play as well as any player in the league.

“Not only that, but when he was playing well, we were playing brilliant football. “He picked up a lot of big injuries and then his problems with eating the way he did started to affect him. “It was no coincidence that his best form came when he had a lot of games because that was when he couldn't eat so much.

“I will say something about Anderson – if he had been a professional football player, he could have been the best in the world. “I'm saying this was all seriousness. I don't know if he ever took anything seriously. He just loved life in such an easy and casual way. “In some ways that was a quality. It was what made him so popular and one of the most popular players at the club.