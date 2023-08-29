Andre Onana recalled to Cameroon squad after walking out on team at the World Cup

Manchester United’s new goalkeeper Andre Onana has been recalled to Cameroon’s squad some nine months after he walked out on the team during the World Cup in Qatar. Onana was named on Tuesday by coach Rigobert Song in the squad for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Burundi in Garoua on September 12, where the Indomitable Lions need only a draw to guarantee a place at January’s finals in the Ivory Coast.

Onana, 27, left the Cameroon squad in Qatar last November after their opening group game against Switzerland following a dispute with Song over tactics and training. The Cameroon Football Federation said he was suspended and had been sent home and he has not played for the country since, having announced his retirement from international football.