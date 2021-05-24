Andrea Pirlo breaks his silence on Cristiano Ronaldo’s future as interest from Manchester United grows

CAPE TOWN – Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo has finally broken his silence over Cristiano Ronaldo’s future as reported interest from Manchester United continues to grow.

Ahead of their final match of the season, Pirlo spoke to the media and told them he believed the Portuguese star was going to remain in Turin.

“I see him still in the ‘Bianconero’ jersey and focused,” Pirlo said ahead of Sunday’s Serie A game against Bologna.

“He proved it the other night, sacrificing himself because he wanted to win the Coppa Italia. I see him focused on tomorrow, then there’s time to discuss the rest.”

It was reported that the Ronaldo was angling towards a move back to former club Manchester United in case Juventus failed to qualify for the Champions League.

But, their win over Bologna on Sunday, and Napoli’s 1-all draw against Verona ensured that the Old Lady will be campaigning in Europe’s top competition again next season.

Despite the club qualifying for the Champions League, United are reportedly still interested, and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has spoken with his former team-mate a number of times already.

IOL Sport