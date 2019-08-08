LONDON – Former England striker Andy Carroll returned to his boyhood club Newcastle on Thursday after joining from West Ham on a free transfer. The 30-year-old former Liverpool forward signed an initial one-year deal, and told Sky Sports that he has “plenty in the tank” as he tries to restart and injury-affected career.

“I can't wait to get out there and get started, get in the dressing room, see the lads and enjoy my football,” he said.

“I have to bide my time, get fit, get back in the game really and work my way in.

“If I deserve a starting place that will happen, but I have to show I am fit enough to get there first.”

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce said he will give his side another choice in attack.

“To bring a local hero like Andy back to Newcastle United is fantastic. He is very excited to be home,” he said.

“He is a big, physical threat in the opposition box and another great option for us at the top end of the pitch.

“He gives us something different to what we already have, and we’ll do our best to get him flying again.”

📺 Steve Bruce has today been speaking exclusively to NUFC TV about this summer's transfer window, which has seen Newcastle United sign five players, including today's double arrival of Andy Carroll and Emil Krafth.



Watch the full interview: https://t.co/YqIBtQ7oru #NUFC pic.twitter.com/Q8xBUShxma — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) August 8, 2019

dpa