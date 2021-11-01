Antonio Conte agrees deal to replace Nuno Espirito Santo at Spurs - report

Milan – Italian media has reported that Tottenham Hotspur have offered manager Antonio Conte an 18-month contract to take over at the north London Premier League club following their sacking of Nuno Espirito Santo. Conte is expected to be in London later on Monday to finalise the deal according to Sky Italia.

The Italian, whose has tasted managerial success across his career as a coach, had won the Premier League and FA Cup with Chelsea during his only stint in England, with his most recent accomplishment being an Italian league title with Inter Milan last season. ALSO READ: Nuno Espirito Santo latest victim of Premier League's sacking culture Conte left Inter by mutual agreement after the club made clear its intention to sell one of its stars in order to avoid severe financial turmoil. The club sold Achraf Hakimi to Paris Saint-Germain and Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea and replaced Conte with Simone Inzaghi.

Nuno is the second Portuguese manager to be sacked this year by Spurs after they dismissed three-times Premier League winner Jose Mourinho, now at AS Roma, in April. ALSO READ: Tottenham sack manager Nuno Espirito Santo Nuno's Spurs fell into a bad spell after he started the season strong. The coach was awarded the manager of the month award for August after starting his time at the club with three straight wins, including a victory against Manchester City in their opening fixture.