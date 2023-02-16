Antonio Conte set for more time away from Tottenham Hotspur

London — Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte is set for another spell away from the touchline to recover from gallbladder surgery.
The Italian has remained in his homeland after taking charge of Spurs' 1-0 defeat to AC Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday.
Conte had returned to the bench for Saturday's 4-1 defeat at Leicester City after undergoing surgery on 1 February.
"Following a routine post-operation check in Italy yesterday, Antonio Conte will remain at his family home to further and fully recover from his recent gallbladder surgery," a Tottenham statement said on Thursday.
"Health is the most important consideration and everyone at the club wishes him well. Cristian Stellini will assume first-team responsibility."
WATCH: Ten Hag a 'great coach', fixing Man United not easy - Xavi
WATCH: Guardiola praises players quality as ruthless Manchester City go top with win over Arsenal
United manager Ten Hag wishes Barcelona tie was Europa League final
Tottenham Hotspurs fiasco: Defensible case can be made for SA boosting its marketing and tourism budget
Iranian-American billionaire Najafi swoops in with $3.75bn takeover attempt bid for Tottenham Hotspur
WATCH: Diaz gives Milan slender advantage against Tottenham
Assistant boss Stellini took charge of a 1-0 win over Manchester City earlier this month with Conte providing input from Italy.
Spurs, who sit fifth in the Premier League, host West Ham United in a London derby on Sunday.
AFP