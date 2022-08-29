Antonio Conte shows faith in 'son-in-law' Son to bag Spurs goals

Nottingham - Tottenham Hotspur manager boss Antonio Conte has said he would be happy for Son Heung-min to marry his daughter as he defended the struggling South Korea forward.
Son has failed to hit the heights he established last term as his goalless start to the season continued during Spurs' 2-0 win away to Nottingham Forest on Sunday.
His form so far this term has been far removed from the run of 10 goals in the final nine games of last season that helped Son win the Premier League Golden Boot award.
Three points away from home 🙌— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 29, 2022
🎥 Highlights: Nottingham Forest 0-2 Spurs pic.twitter.com/a7nvuXdTBM
WATCH: Bruno Fernandes loving work with Benni McCarthy in the 18-yard area
WATCH: How Andersen provoked Liverpool’s Nunez before head butt
WATCH: Of course it was a red card - Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp
AmaZulu flying high, while Golden Arrows will look to put slow start behind them
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang assaulted in armed robbery at his home in Barcelona
Five talking points from this weekend’s local football action
Nevertheless, Conte said: "I understood Sonny is a really sensible player. "He's really sensible and a top man, a really good guy. If I am to make an example, if I have to find a husband for my daughter I'd like it to be a person like him.
"In this moment maybe he's suffering a lot that he's not scoring. But he has to continue in this way and trust himself because in every game he has the opportunity, the chance to score and then he has to be calm.”
The Italian added: "We trust him and the team-mates. You know very well the importance of this player with Harry Kane and for sure he's a bit disappointed that he's not scoring but no problem.
"For me, Sonny will always be a nut in my team, in my ambition of football."
AFP