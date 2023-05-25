Arne Slot commits to Feyenoord as Tottenham Hotspur manager search goes on

The Hague — Arne Slot has committed to staying at Feyenoord, ruling himself out of contention for the vacant Tottenham Hotspur manager's job. The Dutchman had reportedly become a leading contender to replace Antonio Conte at Spurs after leading the Rotterdam club to the Eredivisie title.

Talks between Slot's management and Feyenoord took place this week and the 44-year-old is set to stay at De Kuip. "I have heard a lot about the interest of other clubs in me," Slot told Algemeen Dagblad. "I am grateful for the appreciation, but my wish is to stay with Feyenoord and continue to build on the foundation that has been laid there over the past two seasons.

"There are no transfer talks going on and there have not been any, and yesterday's discussion was only about a possible extension. "All conversations with Feyenoord are only focused on that. I look forward to the new season at Feyenoord." Slot is the latest manager to be ruled out of the running for the vacant head coach role at Spurs, who have had a miserable season.

Xabi Alonso has pledged his future to Bayer Leverkusen despite links to the Premier League club, while ex-Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann is also apparently out of the picture. Vincent Kompany, another potential candidate, signed a new five-year deal with newly promoted Burnley earlier this month.

Conte left Tottenham by mutual consent in March and the club appear no closer to finding a replacement, with chairperson Daniel Levy seeking a new coach and managing director of football following the resignation of Fabio Paratici last month. Cristian Stellini was appointed as Spurs interim manager after Conte's exit but was dismissed after four games, with Ryan Mason taking over on a short-term basis.