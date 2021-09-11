Arsenal break Premier League duck after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang tap in

LONDON - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gave under-fire Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta some much-needed breathing space following their 1-0 win over Norwich City. Gabon forward Aubameyang tapped home in the 66th minute, with a VAR check going in the Gunners' favour as Norwich appealed in vain for offside.

After three successive defeats in the top-flight, Arsenal's first league goal this season was enough to lift them off the bottom of the table and out of the relegation zone. Despite Cristiano Ronaldo's snub, Bernardo Silva showed Manchester City can cope just fine with their array of talent as he fired the champions to a 1-0 win at Leicester. Portugal playmaker Silva struck in the 62nd minute with a close-range finish after Caglar Soyuncu blocked Joao Cancelo's drive.

Second placed City have now won their last three games. Crystal Palace ended 10-man Tottenham's perfect start to the Premier League season as Wilfried Zaha's penalty and a late double from Odsonne Edouard sealed a 3-0 win. Nuno Espirito Santo's side had Japhet Tanganga sent off for two bookings in quick succession in the second half at Selhurst Park.

Zaha netted from the spot after Ben Davies's handball and former Celtic striker Edouard's debut brace made it a first win for Palace boss Patrick Vieira. South Korea forward Hwang Hee-chan scored his first Premier League goal for Wolves in their 2-0 win at Watford. Wolves' first league goal this season -- an own goal by Watford's Francisco Sierralta - was followed by Hwang's 83rd minute tap-in in his debut appearance after joining from Leipzig last month.