Arsenal captain Aubameyang pens new three-year contract
LONDON - Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ended months of speculation about his future by signing a new three-year contract with the London club.
The 31-year-old Arsenal captain released the news on social media, saying he wants to win more trophies and leave a long-term legacy.
"Signing for this special club was never in doubt," Aubameyang said. "It's thanks to our fans, my team-mates, my family and everybody at this club that I feel like I belong here.
"I believe in Arsenal. We can achieve big things together. We have something exciting here and I believe the best is to come for Arsenal."
Th 31-year-old Gabon striker has scored 72 goals in 111 appearances and manager Mikel Arteta said it was an important deal for the club.
My Captain 🤣😂 https://t.co/jyW2vZWaDr— Aubameyang P-E (@Aubameyang7) September 15, 2020
"He's a superb player with an incredible mentality," Arteta told Arsenal's website.
"Being the player to have taken the least amount of time to reach 50 goals with this club tells you everything you need to know about him and his way of working.
"He's an important leader for the team and a big part of what we're building. He wants to be up there with the best players in the world and leave his mark.
He can achieve that here."
😍 The moment you've all been waiting for!— Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 15, 2020
✍️ @Aubameyang7 pic.twitter.com/OUQdmoIEpW
DPA