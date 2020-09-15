Arsenal captain Aubameyang pens new three-year contract

LONDON - Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ended months of speculation about his future by signing a new three-year contract with the London club.

The 31-year-old Arsenal captain released the news on social media, saying he wants to win more trophies and leave a long-term legacy.

"Signing for this special club was never in doubt," Aubameyang said. "It's thanks to our fans, my team-mates, my family and everybody at this club that I feel like I belong here.

"I believe in Arsenal. We can achieve big things together. We have something exciting here and I believe the best is to come for Arsenal."

Th 31-year-old Gabon striker has scored 72 goals in 111 appearances and manager Mikel Arteta said it was an important deal for the club.