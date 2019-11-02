Granit Xhaka won't be playing against Wolves and it is unclear whether he will remain Arsenal captain. Photo: Denis Balibouse/Reuters

Arsenal manager Unai Emery said midfielder Granit Xhaka will not play in Saturday's Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers and he also refused to confirm whether the Swiss will remain as club captain. Xhaka reacted angrily when he was booed by home fans after being substituted during Arsenal's 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium.

On Thursday Xhaka released an emotional statement to defend his actions, which included storming off the pitch and down the tunnel. He said he had reached a "boiling point" following repeated threats from fans to his wife and daughter.

"The human, like everyone, feels. Xhaka's issues last week is one issue that needs time. He needs time to recover the normality in him," Emery told a news conference on Friday.

"He said sorry, he gave the apology to the supporters and to everybody. Now is the focus on the match.