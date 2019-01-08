Unai Emery will face Ole Gunnar Solskjaer when Arsenal host Manchester United in the FA Cup. Photo: Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP

LONDON – The FA Cup’s two most successful ever sides will meet in the fourth round as Arsenal host Manchester United in the last-32. Premier League champions Manchester City are at home to Burnley, while Tottenham face a tough trip to Crystal Palace.

Holders Chelsea have an easier task, with Sheffield Wednesday or Luton Town to travel to Stamford Bridge.

Wolves’ reward for beating Liverpool 2-1 on Monday is a trip to either Shrewsbury or Stoke.

The ties will be played between January 25 and 28.

FA Cup Fourth-Round Draw

Swansea v Gillingham

Wimbledon v West Ham

Shrewsbury/Stoke v Wolves

Millwall v Everton

Brighton v West Brom

Bristol City v Bolton

Accrington v Derby/Southampton

Doncaster v Oldham

Chelsea v Sheffield Wednesday/Luton Town

Newcastle/Blackburn v Watford

Middlesbrough v Newport County

Manchester City v Burnley

Barnet v Brentford

Portsmouth v QPR

Arsenal v Manchester United

Crystal Palace v Tottenham

