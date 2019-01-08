LONDON – The FA Cup’s two most successful ever sides will meet in the fourth round as Arsenal host Manchester United in the last-32.
Premier League champions Manchester City are at home to Burnley, while Tottenham face a tough trip to Crystal Palace.
Holders Chelsea have an easier task, with Sheffield Wednesday or Luton Town to travel to Stamford Bridge.
Wolves’ reward for beating Liverpool 2-1 on Monday is a trip to either Shrewsbury or Stoke.
The ties will be played between January 25 and 28.
FA Cup Fourth-Round Draw
Swansea v Gillingham
Wimbledon v West Ham
Shrewsbury/Stoke v Wolves
Millwall v Everton
Brighton v West Brom
Bristol City v Bolton
Accrington v Derby/Southampton
Doncaster v Oldham
Chelsea v Sheffield Wednesday/Luton Town
Newcastle/Blackburn v Watford
Middlesbrough v Newport County
Manchester City v Burnley
Barnet v Brentford
Portsmouth v QPR
Arsenal v Manchester United
The draw for the next stage of the @EmiratesFACup has been made…— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) January 7, 2019
…and @ManUtd will be visiting Emirates Stadium in the fourth round
🏆 #EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/Mz5K9IXTjv
Crystal Palace v Tottenham
AFP
📺 | Watch the @EmiratesFACup Fourth Round draw live! https://t.co/rWDHpQjNLZ— The Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 7, 2019