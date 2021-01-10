Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli set for ankle scan

LONDON - Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli was in tears after injuring his ankle in the warm-up ahead of Saturday's 2-0 victory against Newcastle United in the FA Cup and is set to undergo a scan, manager Mikel Arteta said.

The 19-year-old Brazilian was named in Arsenal's starting lineup for the third-round tie at Emirates Stadium but was replaced by Reiss Nelson minutes before kickoff.

Martinelli returned to action in December after a prolonged absence due to a knee problem but is now set for another spell on the sidelines.

"I am gutted. I was in my office before the game and one of the coaches came in and told me that Gabi had hurt himself, that he'd twisted his ankle," Arteta told reporters after the game.

"I went to the medical room and he was in tears. He was in a lot of pain and we're going to have to see how he is. It didn't look good. I imagine that we're not going to have good news with him.