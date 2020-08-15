Arsenal head of football Sanllehi leaves club

LONDON – Arsenal's head of football Raul Sanllehi is leaving the club with managing director Vinai Venkatesham set to take over, the Premier League side announced on Saturday.

Sanllehi, who was formerly Barcelona's director of football, was initially appointed the club's head of football relations before taking on the role of head of football in 2018 following a restructure.

“We have no doubt that Vinai is the right person to take the club forward. He has shown outstanding leadership during the current crisis and is held in high regard internally and externally," Stan and Josh Kroenke said in a statement on behalf of owners, Kroenke Sports & Entertainment.

"We know everyone will rally round him so we can move forward successfully."

Venkatesham, who has been at the club since 2010, said there was "much work to do" to ensure Arsenal were competitive again.