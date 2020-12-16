Arsenal held to home draw by Southampton as Gabriel sees red

LONDON - Arsenal piled more pressure on their manager Mikel Arteta with a 1-1 home draw against Southampton in the Premier League on Wednesday which stretched their winless league run to six games after having centre back Gabriel sent off.

Arsenal, who had lost their previous four home games, were left in 15th place on 14 points from 13 games while Southampton moved one place up to third on 24 points.

Theo Walcott scored against his former club to fire the Saints ahead in the 18th minute with a dinked finish over Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno after Che Adams released him through the middle.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang levelled in the 52nd minute with a clinical finish into the bottom left corner after good work by Bukhayo Saka and Eddie Nketiah, and it seemed Arsenal had gained some momentum.

