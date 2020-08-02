Arsenal manager Arteta says he thinks Aubameyang will stay at club

LONDON - Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said he believes star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will stay at the club after his FA Cup final heroics at Wembley on Saturday.

The Gabon striker scored both goals as Arsenal came from behind to beat Chelsea 2-1 to win the competition for a record 14th time.

Aubameyang's contract expires next June and he has been linked with a move from Arsenal but Arteta said he is confident he will stay.

"He knows what I think about him," the Spaniard said. "We want to build the squad around him. I think he wants to stay and it is just about getting the deal done.

"But I think these moments will help him to realize and believe that we are on the right path and he is a big part of that. He is loved by everybody at the club. Hopefully he can continue with us."