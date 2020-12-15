Arsenal must trust in Mikel Arteta, says Pep Guardiola

MANCHESTER - Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has backed former assistant Mikel Arteta to turn Arsenal's fortunes around despite the club's dismal start to the season.

With 13 points from 12 Premier League games, Arsenal are off to their worst start to a campaign in almost 40 years and the pressure is building on Arteta, who was given the manager's job last December after winning two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and two League Cups under Guardiola at City.

"Arsenal don't have a better manager that can lead this club in this year and the next," Guardiola said ahead of City's home game against West Bromwich Albion later on Tuesday.

"I don't have to give publicly my support because he has it. He's one of the best managers I've ever worked with and seen. I'm pretty sure he will turn things around and perform like everyone expects. When a club comes from not a good period, it needs time.

"If I was part of the board, I would not have any doubts about his capacity to put Arsenal in the place they deserve to be."