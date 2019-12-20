Arsenal have appointed former midfielder Mikel Arteta as their head coach on a 3-1/2 year contract, the Premier League club said on Friday.
Arteta, who made 149 appearances for Arsenal between 2011 and 2016 before joining Manchester City's coaching staff, will replace fellow Spaniard Unai Emery at the Emirates Stadium.
"This is a huge honour. Arsenal is one of the biggest clubs in the world. We need to be competing for the top trophies in the game," Arteta said in a statement https://www.arsenal.com/news/mikel-arteta-joining-our-new-head-coach.
Arsenal are 10th in the league table, seven points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, after five victories in 17 matches this season.
