Arsenal owners underline ambitions as they announce board changes

London — Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke told fans on Wednesday his ambitions for the club would "never waver" as the Premier League title challengers announced a boardroom reshuffle. US-based Kroenke and his son, Josh, have become co-chairmen, while Tim Lewis becomes the executive vice-chairman.

Stan Kroenke took full control of Arsenal in 2018 through holding company Kroenke Sports and Entertainment, which also owns American gridiron, basketball and ice hockey teams in the Los Angeles Rams, Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche respectively. "This is a simple evolution as part of us all driving Arsenal forward and further reaffirms our family's long-standing commitment to this great club," Kroenke said in a statement on the club's website. "Stability in football has never been more important as we move past the pandemic, and we believe this is the perfect time to formalise these roles."

The 75-year-old added: "Our objectives and ambition will never waver — to field teams that compete for trophies at the highest level and lead our club in a way that inspires our passionate supporters around the world." Arsenal fans protested against Kroenke's ownership after he tried to lead the London club into the doomed European Super League in 2021, but recent investment has helped the Gunners launch a Premier League title bid this season. Arsenal, who have not won the Premier League since 2004, are five points ahead of champions Manchester City with 11 games to go.