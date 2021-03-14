Arsenal recover from Erik Lamela 'Rabona' to beat Tottenham

LONDON – Arsenal recovered from the shock of conceding an Erik Lamela wonder goal to claim a deserved 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in their Premier League north London derby on Sunday.

Martin Odegaard's deflected effort on the stroke of halftime deservedly levelled things up for Arsenal and Alexandre Lacazette's 64th-minute penalty sealed their first win in six attempts against their bitter rivals.

It was a mixed afternoon for Lamela who produced an audacious 'Rabona' shot to put Spurs in front against the run of play after 33 minutes at The Emirates – one of the most remarkable goals ever seen in the long-running rivalry.

But the Argentine, who had come on to replace the injured Son Heung-min early on, went from hero to zero when he was sent off in the 76th for catching Kieran Tierney with his forearm.

While Lamela's goal was unforgettable it could not disguise a largely disappointing display by the visitors who squandered a great chance to boost their hopes of a top-four finish.