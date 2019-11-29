Arsenal have sacked manager Unai Emery following a run of seven games without a victory and Freddie Ljungberg will take over as interim coach. Photo: Phil Noble/Reuters

Arsenal have sacked manager Unai Emery following a run of seven games without a victory and Freddie Ljungberg will take over as interim coach, the Premier League club announced on Friday.

Spaniard Emery leaves the side after 18 months in charge, with the club eighth in the Premier League standings after four wins in 13 matches.