Real Madrid's Dani Ceballos has joined Arsenal on loan. Photo: Bernat Armangue/AP Photo

Spanish midfielder Dani Ceballos has joined Arsenal on a season-long loan deal from Real Madrid, the clubs said on Thursday. Ceballos, who helped Spain's Under-21 side win the European Championship title last month, has made 56 appearances for Real Madrid in all competitions since arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium from Real Betis in 2017.

The 22-year-old is expected to fill the void left by Aaron Ramsey in Unai Emery's Arsenal squad following the Welshman's move to Juventus at the end of his contract.

"We're excited to see Dani join us. He is a talented player with big technical ability, creativity and precision," Emery said in a statement https://www.arsenal.com/news/holadani-ceballos-joins-us-loan.

British media had reported that Tottenham Hotspur were also interested in signing Ceballos, who made 13 Liga starts for Madrid last season but failed to nail down a first-team spot.

"I knew I had the confidence of the coach, which was very important for me from the start," Ceballos said.

"I was aware of the responsibility that wearing this shirt entails and it was a tremendously proud moment when I decided to join Arsenal."

Reuters