Arsenal sign Real Madrid's Martin Odegaard on loan

CAPE TOWN – Arsenal have signed Real Madrid midfielder Martin Odegaard on loan until the end of the season, the two clubs announced on Wednesday.

Odegaard, 22, has made only three La Liga starts for Real and was also linked with a move to Spanish rivals Real Sociedad, where he spent last season on loan, helping the club to finish sixth and qualify for the Europa League.

"It's great that we've secured Martin to come to us until the end of the season," Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said in a statement.

"Although still young, he has been playing at the top level for a while. Martin will provide us with quality offensive options and we're all excited to be integrating him into our plans between now and May."

Odegaard, who made his Norway debut at the age of 15, joined Real as a 16-year-old in 2015 but found it difficult to break into the first team, spending loan spells at Dutch sides Heerenveen and Vitesse Arnhem.