Arsenal to investigate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang over alleged tattoo breach

LONDON – Arsenal will remind captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of his responsibilities after a video emerged of the forward getting a tattoo, which could be a breach of coronavirus restrictions.

Tattoo artist Alejandro Nicolas Bernal posted the social media clip on February 9 where Aubameyang is seen to get a new tattoo on his hand.

England has been under a national lockdown for nearly two months to try and bring down Covid-19 infection rates.

It is unclear when the incident took place, but Arsenal confirmed they had spoken to Aubameyang about it.