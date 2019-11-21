Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka, who was stripped of the captaincy for swearing at supporters last month, could return to the team when they host Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday, manager Unai Emery said.
Xhaka has not played for the club since the Oct. 27 bust-up at the Emirates following a 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace with Emery later saying he was unsure about the Swiss international's future at the club.
"He's feeling better and his team is Arsenal now. He wants to come back with the confidence of the supporters," Emery told a news conference on Thursday.
"I've (had) a very good conversation with him. My objective is for him to come back helping us and convincing everyone that he's going to be better in the short or long future with us.
"We are going to decide tomorrow (if he plays) but I want to give him confidence and comfort."