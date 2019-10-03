Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe may have had a slow start to life at the north London club but manager Unai Emery is prepared to go the extra mile to help unlock the Ivorian forward's potential.
Pepe joined the Premier League side from Lille in the close season for a club-record fee that the British media reported was around 72 million pounds ($88.58 million), but the 24-year-old has managed only one goal in seven league appearances.
"Pepe is an amazing player. I'm sure he is going to have a big career here," Emery told reporters ahead of Thursday's Europa League clash against Standard Liege.
"He needs time... a lot of players when they came here, the first month, the first year is not easy for them. But I'm going to work with him to make that adaptation easier."
Pepe's only goal came from the penalty spot in last month's 3-2 win against Aston Villa but Emery said the forward must look at any pressure that he was facing as a privilege.