Arsenal's Mikel Arteta expects difficult January transfer window

LONDON - Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says the club do not have much room to manoeuvre in the January transfer window and may have to offload players before they can add to the first-team squad.

Arsenal are reportedly looking for a creative midfielder, with RB Salzburg's Dominik Szoboszlai and Olympique Lyonnais' Houssem Aouar among the options being considered, while Arteta would also like to improve his defensive options.

"We are planning, talking with (technical director) Edu and with the club about the things we can do in January," Arteta told reporters.

"But at the moment it's pretty difficult, unpredictable as well. In terms of places, we are very restricted in the moment.

"We will need to do something knowing the limitations of that market in January and the limitations we have as well to sign players."