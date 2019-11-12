LONDON – Arsenal manager Unai Emery has been given the club's public backing but the Premier League side's hierarchy has warned the Spaniard that results must improve, the BBC reported on Monday.
Emery's position is under the spotlight after two wins in Arsenal's last 10 league games with the latest setback coming in a 2-0 defeat at high-flying Leicester City on Saturday.
However, the sixth-placed London club's head of football Raul Sanllehi and managing director Vinai Venkatesham have no immediate plans to make a change of manager.
"We firmly believe Unai is the right man for the job," the BBC reported them as telling more than 200 staff from across the club at a pre-planned meeting on Monday.
"We are as disappointed as everyone else with both our results and performances at this stage of the season.